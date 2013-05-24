Tyga ft. Chris Brown – “For The Road” [VIDEO]

Tyga finally releases the visuals for “For The Road” featuring Chris Brown, which if from the YMCMB rapper’s Hotel California album.

Last month we were exposed to a sneak peek, but now the whole version is here. Directed by Collin Tilley, the clip features Tyga in an all-white setting, showing a sensual side to his fans. Chris Brown floats on the chorus and doesn’t fail to execute some of his dance moves at the same time. The video captures the vibe of the lush, Lil-C produced tune.

It is certainly nice to see T Raww and Breezy on a track due to the fact that they haven’t told us when their next proper collaborative project, Fan Of A Fan 2, is coming out. Also, it seems like the Cali rapper is still rocking with Reebok even after Rick Ross’ ties with the brand were severed.

You can purchase “Hotel California” on iTunes. Watch the video for “For The Road” below.

Photo: YouTube