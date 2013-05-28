Thirsty Fan Inappropriately Spanks Beyoncé On Stage [VIDEO]

The unexpected happened while Beyoncé performed her smash hit “Irreplaceable” at the Copenhagen stop of the “The Mrs. Carter Show” World Tour last night. Actually, inappropriate and down right disrespectful would be the better terms to describe the fan’s actions.

The Grammy winner gave selected individuals in the crowd a chance to recite lyrics on the microphone, but the moment became bittersweet when one guy got too touchy feely.

We assume that the grand opportunity to be this close to the “Single Ladies” songstress excited the fan and gave him the gall to spank her rear end as she walked away. The situation could have escalated from there, and justifiably so. Instead, the songstress chose to handle him with class, but was stern in saying “I will have you escorted out of here, all right?”

This mystery man may want to watch out, because her hubby Jay-Z‘s reach is long, figuratively and not. We doubt that he wants that static in his life. The visual of the incident is pretty unclear, so be sure to watch closely. See the footage below.

Photo: Greg Gex