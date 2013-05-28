Gucci Mane ft. Rick Ross – “Trap House 3” [VIDEO]

A brief stint in jail didn’t stop Gucci Mane from getting the ball rolling for the promotional efforts of his street album, Trap House 3. This month, fans could count on numerous drops per week from the ATLien. With just days to spare in May, he continues his output with a cinematic visual for the project’s title track.

Gucci manages a steady operation at the trap spot with some assistance from his cohort Rick Ross here, but things get interesting after a transaction goes sour.

MMG’s in-house director DRE Films got his Scorsese on with this treatment.

“Trap House 3” only scratches the surfaces on what can be heard on the full LP. Fortunately, Gucci provided a full stream of his latest opus for your enjoyment.

We suggest that you check that out if knocking beats and ignorant rhymes are your cup of tea. Also be sure to watch the vid for “Trap House 3” below.

—

Photo: YouTube