Yeezus Will Not Be Available For Pre-Order [PHOTO]

It’s official. Yeezus will not be available for pre-order, and will go straight for purchase when it releases June 18 instead. This latest tidbit of news comes courtesy of A.P.C. founder and known Kanye West confidant, Jean Touitou.

Touitou tweeted a flyer revealing West’s plans to roll out the project similar to how he and Jay-Z approached their 2011 LP, Watch The Throne.

The picture also features artwork that’s differs from the packaging previewed a few weeks ago. This version of the art is clear, includes no booklet, and dons only the piece of red tap that reads “Yeezus” on the front like the original.

Anyone familiar with Touitou’s brand knows his bread and butter is his minimalist approach. He’s also been seen working with West, so this cover could very well be a collaboration between the two.

This also explains why the Yeezy’s sixth studio album was removed from iTunes after only a day or so.

See the photo below.

—

Photo: Saturday Night Live