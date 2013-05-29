Andre 3000’s Mom Found Dead In Georgia Home

We have some tragic news today. According to Billboard, Sharon Benjamin-Hodo, mother of Outkast’s Andre 3000, was reportedly found dead in her Rex, Ga. home.

A representative of the musician confirmed Benjamin-Hodo’s death with Billboard. She was said to have passed away Monday (May 27) on the the rapper/actor’s 38th birthday.

Andre 3000’s mother founded The Starlight Camp for underprivileged children, which she ran and operated out of the New Morning Light Missionary Baptist Church in Conley, Ga. — where her husband, Robert Hodo, was a pastor.

Hip-Hop figures have been sharing their condolences via Twitter. Close friend and Goodie Mob member Big Gipp tweeted his Dungeon Family brethren, “My Condolences And LOVE GO OUT TO 3000 …WE ALL LOVED YOUR MOTHER MISS B..God got her NOW!!#DUNGEONFAMILY… Gipp”

The Atlanta MC’s rep says that the family would prefer continued support of the came instead of flowers.

—

Photo: Andrew H. Walker