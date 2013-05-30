Sean “Diddy” Combs Unloading Luxury Properties

Want to live like Sean “Diddy” Combs, real estate wise? Just make sure you have at least double digit millions in the bank. The Bad Boy Records founder and Hip-Hop mogul is selling off some of his properties in New York and New Jersey at “discount” rates.

Reports the New York Post:

Sean “Diddy” Combs is trying to unload two of his swanky properties at deep discounts.

The rap mogul has cut the price on his Manhattan apartment at the Park Imperial by $600,000, reports The Post’s Jennifer Gould Keil, and slashed the “ask” for his Alpine, NJ, estate by $3.6 million. His 66th floor, West 56th Street apartment is now asking $7.99 million — down from its $8.5 million price tag last year. At 2,292 square feet, the home includes a piano room and wet bar, comes with a marble foyer and has been designed for entertaining, the listing says.

Meanwhile, Combs is asking $9.99 million for his Alpine estate, which he tried to sell for $13.5 million in 2006. The manor sits on a hill over three acres. It has a putting green, tennis court and swimming pool, plus seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and an aquarium. “Diddy’s spending more time at his $30 million mansion in Miami, on Star Island. It makes sense for tax reasons,” a source concluded.