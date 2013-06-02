Jay-Z Joins Beyoncé On Stage At ‘Chime For Change’ Concert [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

The ‘Chime For Change’ concert went down yesterday (June 1) in London and it was a star studded affair. The headliner of the benefit concert was Beyoncé, who during her performance was joined on stage by Jay-Z.

While Bey was singing “Crazy In Love”—she also performed “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It),” “Run The World (Girls)” and more—Jigga walked out on stage to raucous applause and kicked his verse. ‘Chime For Change’s’ goal is to empower women throughout the world. The event was held at Twickenham Stadium and other acts on the bill included Timbaland, Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Lopez and John Legend.

Besides Beyoncé and Jay-Z below, see more flicks and performances, including Lopez and Blige’s rendition “Come Together,” of the other stars on hand in the gallery.

