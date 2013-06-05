Rick Ross ft. Jadakiss – “Oil Money Gang” [VIDEO]

It is officially Maybach Music Group season. Shortly after releasing the song, Rick Ross drops the video for the Jadakiss assisted “Oil Money Gang.”

The clip plays like a short film, with a mechanic and son his song going through some hard times that get magnified when the latter has an accident with motor oil. The music video itself finds Rozay and Al Qaeda Jada spittin’ their rhymes in a room filled with ridiculous amounts of cash, in front of exotic whips and private jets. Clearly, if this wasn’t fantasy, these guys don’t believe in using actual banks.

Rozay’s new album, Mastermind, is due out later this year. MMG’s latest compilation, Self Made, Vol. 3, is due in stores August 6. Watch the Dre Films-directed video for “Oil Money Gang” below.

Photo: YouTube