No Malice ft. Jon Bibbs – “Bury That” [LISTEN]

Plenty of people are quick to say No Malice (formerly Malice) lost same of his lyrical gift of bag when he was born again. They’re probably just mad the Clipse MC isn’t focusing on the exquisitely delivered coke tales. The VA rapper’s latest single, “Bury That,” partly tackles that very topic.

“All hail the Clipse in all of their magnificence, but I cannot my deliverance/It is no coincidence, that God choose to use my brethren, to show the magnitude of these ties I’m severing/The fight’s fixed, espeically your top 10, can you trust a list in which Pusha isn’t mentioned in,” spits No Malice.

The righteous rapper’s new album, Hear Ye Him, is due in stores July 2. That’s just a couple of weeks before his little brother Pusha T’s new album, My Name Is My Name, is in stores, too.

Listen to “Bury That,” featuring Jon Bibbs, below.

Photo: Re-Up Gang