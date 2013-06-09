Kanye West Kicks It With Jay-Z, Beyoncé & Nas On His Birthday [PHOTOS]

Kanye West‘s circle of Hip-Hop friends is rather elite. Yesterday (June 8) was Yeezy’s birthday, and he spent at least part of it kicking it with Jay-Z and Nas—and Beyoncé, too.

God’s Son shared a flick from the day on his Instagram. “Yeezus x Hov x Godson …. The 3 Gods. Happy Birthday to my brotha Kanye!,” read the pic’s caption. Yeezy’s buddy Ibn Jasper also managed to catch some flicks of the party, which went down at Miss Tilly’s in NYC.

West’s girlfriend Kim Kardashian—who was absent because she can’t fly—also shared a message to her future baby daddy on Instagram, too. “Happy Birthday to my best friend, the ❤of my life, my soul!!!! I love you beyond words!,” was the note attached to a collage of photos of her and the G.O.O.D. Music rapper.

Kanye West’s new album, Yeezus, is in stores June 18. Check out the photos from the Chicago native’s born day, his 36th in the gallery.

—

Photos: Instagram

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »