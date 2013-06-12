Freddie Gibbs Calls Young Jeezy A “Fraud” [VIDEO]

Freddie Gibbs isn’t letting up on his verbal assault on former boss Young Jeezy. Following a very candid interview with XXL on the matter, the Gary, Ind. rapper sat with MTV to further discuss why he parted ways with the Snowman’s CTE imprint.

Gibbs said that he initially believed in the Atlanta native’s brand, but that changed after the two developed a working relationship.

“I started seein’ the fake and the empty promises and all of that stuff and I just didn’t wanna be around that no more,” admits the underrated MC.

He says that he could write of the book on the fraudulent things he saw while under Jeezy and recalls telling friends that it’s tough meeting your heroes sometimes, because “when they take that cape off —boy o’ boy under that cape, sometimes it’s some scary lil’ boy hidin’ under that cape.”

That’s vicious.

According to Gibbs, the CTE boss has the luxury of moving not being asked about his former protege. The Baby Faced Killer doesn’t, unfortunately. Therefore, he plans to proverbially bring the situation to Jeezy’s front door by speaking on the situation publicly any chance he’s given.

This won’t end well. See Gangsta Gibbs speak below.

