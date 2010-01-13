Cam’Ron and DJ Drama Release “Boss of All Bosses 2” [Download Link Included]

“Let’s go Avatar on these n*ggas. Biggest movie ever!” – DJ Drama

Originally slated to drop January 4, DJ Drama was able to take a quick detour from making money on the road to finally drop the sequel mixtape project, Boss Of All Bosses 2, with Cam’Ron.

Delivering the original Boss Of All Bosses back in August, the streets have been heavily anticipating the follow up from Killa and Dram. Now that wait is over.

“I keep my ear to the streets so I can hear what n*ggas think about.” – Vado

Co-starring rapper Vado, Killa is carrying the Diplomats flag on his shoulder along with representing his UN movement and proclaims his return from the start on “We Back”.

Now with his foot back through the door, Killa can continue keeping the movement moving with his new crew. Compiled of Charlie Clips, Byrd Lady, Vado, Fly Boyz, Begetz and Young Hustle, Felony Fame and Omar ‘Iceman’ Sharif, Cam plans to make a new version of Diplomatic Immunity with a compilation from the U.N., also known as Us Now.

Without a release date yet, Cam will surely warm up the winter in the meantime with Boss Of All Bosses 2.

“Lonely”

http:///2010/01/18-cam_ron-lonely.mp3

“Movin Raw”

http:///2010/01/16-cam_ron-movin_raw.mp3

“Point the Finger”

http:///2010/01/04-cam_ron-point_the_finger.mp3

“They Feelin Us”

http:///2010/01/08-cam_ron-they_feelin_us.mp3

Ready for the re-up? Click here for the mixtape http://www.mediafire.com/?jkztltlmmzm