Jay-Z Dropping New Album, Magna Carta Holy Grail, On July 4 [VIDEO]

Jay-Z is just playing on another level right now. That special announcement that he teased this past Friday turned out to be that his new album, Magna Carta Holy Grail, is finished, and will be out July 4.

Hova made the announcement via a commercial that aired during game five of the NBA Finals. The spot features a murderer’s row of producers that contributed to the project; Pharrell Williams, Swizz Beatz, Timbaland and the legendary Rick Rubin.

“The idea is to really finish the album and drops it,” Jigga tells Rubin. Now what’s Samsung—who the rapper/mogul reportedly inked a $20 million dollar deal with—have to do with this?

JAY Z’s new album “Magna Carta Holy Grail” comes to Samsung Galaxy fans first. Be among the first million to download the app on June 24th and get the album free July 4th, three days before the rest of the world. Learn more: http://magnacartaholygrail.com

Turns out if you get the app (it will be available starting June 24), you’ll have the album at 12:01 am on July 4. Everyone else will get their hands on the project 72 hours later on July 7.

Those beats playing during the commercial sounded like official business, too. Check out the Samsung spot below and get more info on #MagnaCarta on the flip.

