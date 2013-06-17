Drake Announces Would You Like A Tour? With Future & Miguel

Drake is heading out on the road in the United States, along with some Canadian dates, too. The YMCMB and Ocotober’s Very Own rapper announced that he will be embarking the Would You Like A Tour? with R&B crooner Miguel and rapper/sort of singer Future.

The two month tour kicks off on September 25 in Portland, Ore. and will hit cities like Pittsburgh, Miami and Atlanta before wrapping up in Los Angeles on November 25. One notable date is October 28, when the tour hits the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Cities in his native Canada that will be getting shows include Vancouver and Calgary.

So this is why Future Vandross backed out of Lil Wayne’s America’s Most Wanted Music Festival. Makes sense now.

If you can’t wait to get your Drizzy fix until September, the fourth annual OVO Fest goes down the weekend of August 4 and August 5.

Drake’s third proper album, Nothing Was The Same, is due out later this summer. Check out all the tour dates below. There will be a lot of singing on this tour.

September 25 Portland, OR: Rose Garden Arena

September 26 Tacoma, WA: Tacoma Dome

September 27 Vancouver, BC: Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

September 29 Calgary, AB: Scotiabank Saddledome

September 30 Edmonton, AB: Rexall Place

October 2 Saskatoon, SK: Credit Union Centre

October 3 Winnipeg, MB: MTS Centre

October 5 Minneapolis, MN: Target Center

October 6 Kansas City, MO: Sprint Center

October 8 St. Louis, MO: Scottrade Center

October 9 Chicago, IL: United Center

October 11 Indianapolis, IN: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

October 12 Auburn Hills, MI: The Palace of Auburn Hills

October 13 Cleveland, OH: Quicken Loans Arena

October 15 Columbus, OH: Schottenstein Center

October 16 Buffalo, NY: First Niagara Center

October 18 Pittsburgh, PA: CONSOL Energy Center

October 19 Philadelphia, PA: Wells Fargo Center

October 21 Montreal, QC: Bell Centre

October 22 Ottawa, ON: Scotiabank Place

October 26 Hartford, CT: XL Center

October 27 Newark, NJ: Prudential Center

October 28 Brooklyn, NY: Barclays Center

October 30 Boston, MA: TD Garden

October 31 Washington, DC: Verizon Center

November 2 Charlotte, NC: Time Warner Cable Arena

November 3 Raleigh, NC: PNC Arena

November 5 Miami, FL: AmericanAirlines Arena

November 6 Tampa, FL: Tampa Bay Times Forum

November 7: Atlanta, GA: Philips Arena

November 9 New Orleans, LA: New Orleans Arena

November 10 Dallas, TX: American Airlines Center

November 12 San Antonio, TX: AT&T Center

November 13 Houston, TX: Toyota Center

November 16 Phoenix, AZ: US Airways Center

November 18 Sacramento, CA: Sleep Train Arena

November 19 Oakland, CA: Oracle Arena

November 21 Anaheim, CA: Honda Center

November 22 Las Vegas, NV: MGM Grand Garden Arena

November 24 San Diego, CA: Viejas Arena

November 25 Los Angeles, CA: STAPLES Center

Photo: YouTube