Drake Announces Would You Like A Tour? With Future & Miguel

Drake is heading out on the road in the United States, along with some Canadian dates, too. The YMCMB and Ocotober’s Very Own rapper announced that he will be embarking the Would You Like A Tour? with R&B crooner Miguel and rapper/sort of singer Future.
The two month tour kicks off on September 25 in Portland, Ore. and will hit cities like Pittsburgh, Miami and Atlanta before wrapping up in Los Angeles on November 25. One notable date is October 28, when the tour hits the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Cities in his native Canada that will be getting shows include Vancouver and Calgary.
So this is why Future Vandross backed out of Lil Wayne’s America’s Most Wanted Music Festival. Makes sense now.
If you can’t wait to get your Drizzy fix until September, the fourth annual OVO Fest goes down the weekend of August 4 and August 5.
Drake’s third proper album, Nothing Was The Same, is due out later this summer. Check out all the tour dates below. There will be a lot of singing on this tour.
September 25 Portland, OR: Rose Garden Arena
September 26 Tacoma, WA: Tacoma Dome
September 27 Vancouver, BC: Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
September 29 Calgary, AB: Scotiabank Saddledome
September 30 Edmonton, AB: Rexall Place
October 2 Saskatoon, SK: Credit Union Centre
October 3 Winnipeg, MB: MTS Centre
October 5 Minneapolis, MN: Target Center
October 6 Kansas City, MO: Sprint Center
October 8 St. Louis, MO: Scottrade Center
October 9 Chicago, IL: United Center
October 11 Indianapolis, IN: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
October 12 Auburn Hills, MI: The Palace of Auburn Hills
October 13 Cleveland, OH: Quicken Loans Arena
October 15 Columbus, OH: Schottenstein Center
October 16 Buffalo, NY: First Niagara Center
October 18 Pittsburgh, PA: CONSOL Energy Center
October 19 Philadelphia, PA: Wells Fargo Center
October 21 Montreal, QC: Bell Centre
October 22 Ottawa, ON: Scotiabank Place
October 26 Hartford, CT: XL Center
October 27 Newark, NJ: Prudential Center
October 28 Brooklyn, NY: Barclays Center
October 30 Boston, MA: TD Garden
October 31 Washington, DC: Verizon Center
November 2 Charlotte, NC: Time Warner Cable Arena
November 3 Raleigh, NC: PNC Arena
November 5 Miami, FL: AmericanAirlines Arena
November 6 Tampa, FL: Tampa Bay Times Forum
November 7: Atlanta, GA: Philips Arena
November 9 New Orleans, LA: New Orleans Arena
November 10 Dallas, TX: American Airlines Center
November 12 San Antonio, TX: AT&T Center
November 13 Houston, TX: Toyota Center
November 16 Phoenix, AZ: US Airways Center
November 18 Sacramento, CA: Sleep Train Arena
November 19 Oakland, CA: Oracle Arena
November 21 Anaheim, CA: Honda Center
November 22 Las Vegas, NV: MGM Grand Garden Arena
November 24 San Diego, CA: Viejas Arena
November 25 Los Angeles, CA: STAPLES Center
