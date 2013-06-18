Drake ft. James Fauntleroy – “On My Way” [LISTEN]

Last a night, a Drake song that dates back to 2010 called “On My Way” was rereleased to the Internets with new vocals from Co-caine 80s singer-songwriter James Fauntleroy.

Details on the track are unclear, but knowing the OVO rapper, there’s a slim chance that any old material will appear on his forthcoming project, Nothing Was The Same.

Drizzy and Fauntleroy are the same winning tandem that delivered “Girls Love Beyoncé” —another freebie release— which now has nearly four million spins on the official October’s Very Own SoundCloud page. And that’s despite the slander.

Expect Drake to release his third studio album, Nothing Was The Same, later this summer. The Grammy winning artist will also embark on the Would You Like A Tour? with R&B crooner Miguel and Atlanta’s current golden boy Future.

Lend an ear to the singsongy “On My Way” below.

—

Photo: Vimeo