Lil Wayne Says He Never Intended To “Desecrate” The U.S. Flag

Lil Wayne found himself in controversy when behind the scenes footage of his latest video, “God Bless Amerika.” Weezy is seen performing while walking on and over a U.S. flag in the clip. But the YMCMB rapper has released a statement saying he was certainly not trying to offend anyone or “desecrate” the stars and stripes.

Today (June 18), Tunechi released the following statement:

It was never my intention to desecrate the flag of the United States of America. I was shooting a video for a song off my album entitled “God Bless Amerika”. The clip that surfaced on the Internet was a camera trick clip that revealed that behind the American Flag was the Hoods of America. In the final edit of the video you will see the flag fall to reveal what is behind it but will never see it on the ground. In most people eyes including my own who were raised in that environment, the Hood is the only America they know and the only America I knew growing up. I was fortunate from my God giving talents to escape the Hood and see the other beautiful places this country has to offer but most people who are born in that environment don’t get that chance. That’s their view of their America. That was Dwayne M Carter from Hollygrove New Orleans view of America. That’s who I’m speaking for in this song.

Also, the “How To Love” rapper took his case to Twitter. “I didn’t step on the flag on purpose! It’s a scene in a video where the flag drops behind me and after it drop it’s just there as I perform,” he tweeted.

And there you have it. No harm no foul? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo: Lil Wayne HQ