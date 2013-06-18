Juicy J ft. Wale & Trey Songz – “Bounce It” [LISTEN]

Juicy J can churn out single after single if need be. For proof, see exhibit A — the latest Stay Trippy release by the Three 6 Mafia rapper called “Bounce It,” featuring Wale and Trey Songz.

As the title insinuates, this track is tailor made for the gentlemen’s clubs. The Virginia crooner is very direct on a chorus that chants, “Bounce it. Bounce it/ I’m about to throw a couple thousands.” The Juiceman‘s request for his lady friend to “clap that a$$, light a blunt, baby let’s get [sic] ig’nant,” lets listeners know it’s real.

The trio find their home on a hypnotic beat that’s sure to inspire a turn-up session or two.

“Bounce It” has a great chance of impacting terrestrial radio. It will have to now that Stay Trippy has been pushed back from its original July release date to some time later in the year.

Find Juicy J’s latest drop below. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: YouTube