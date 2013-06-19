J. Cole Talks Respecting Diggy Simmons, Concept Of New Legends, & More [VIDEO]

J. Cole made his first appearance ever on The Breakfast Club to promote his sophomore effort Born Sinner. This particular conversation didn’t feature much of anything we haven’t heard in recent weeks from the Fayetteville spitter.

However, the morning show trio —particularly Charlamagne— hilariously seized the opportunity to bring up Cole’s short-lived beef with young rhymer Diggy Simmons. The “Power Trip” rapper scoffed at the idea of having a verbal exchange that would ultimately be a lose-lose situation.

“I respect Diggy for even doing that. It’s like two diss songs in the can,” Cole said sighting the former XXL Freshman’s courage.

Another noteworthy point in the interview surrounded the topic of individuals being close minded to considering the new class of MCs as possible legends in the making.

“You have to watch out for new legends,” Cole explained. “There’s people out there that will ride so hard for [Michael] Jordan that they denying how amazing LeBron James is.”

See the Roc Nation artist speak more in the footage below. Born Sinner is available for purchase on iTunes now.

