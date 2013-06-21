Ice-T Dropping Iceberg Slim Doc Portrait Of A Pimp [VIDEO]

Following up with his critically acclaimed Art Of Rap documentary, Ice-T is back with Iceberg Slim: Portrait Of A Pimp. The film chronicles the turbulent life of reformed pimp and celebrated author Iceberg Slim.

Born Robert Lee Maupin, Iceberg Slim used his experience with his underworld dealings to write several books, such as Pimp: The Story Of My Life, Trick Baby and Mama Black Widow, and became pioneer in the street literature genre.

Serving as an inspiration to writers and artists alike, he influenced a generation of Hip-Hop artists in ways like incorporating parts of his name sake in their rap personas, such as Ice Cube.

Directed by Jorge Hinojosa, the film features commentary by Ice-T, Quincy Jones, Chris Rock, Snoop Dogg, Henry Rollins and more. The documentary is scheduled for a July 12 on demand release and theater wide release July 19.

Photo: Phase 4 Films