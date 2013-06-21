CLOSE
HomeNews

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian’s Baby’s Name & Birth Certificate Revealed [PHOTOS]

Leave a comment

The name of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s newborn baby girl has been revealed. Surprisingly, it was one of the names that fans actually predicted.

Reports TMZ:

What do Kim Kardashian’s new baby and the Space Needle have in common?

They’re both NORTH WEST … TMZ has learned.

Seriously, that’s the kid’s name … at least according to the birth certificate from Cedars-Sinai hospital.

There were rumors floating around a few months ago that Kim and Kanye West might give the baby a directional name … but who thought they would actually go through with it?

And when you look at the options — West West is redundant … South West is an airline … and East West leads to nowhere.

So, by default … North West it is!

Congratulations little girl.

North West was born on Saturday, June 15. For the record, we knew it was a longshot but we were really hoping for “Bluer Ivy.”

UPDATE: TMZ got their hands on North West’s birth certificate. Check it out on the flip.

Photo: TMZ

Kanye West , kim kardashian , North West , Revealed

1 2Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close