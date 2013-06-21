Kanye West & Kim Kardashian’s Baby’s Name & Birth Certificate Revealed [PHOTOS]

The name of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s newborn baby girl has been revealed. Surprisingly, it was one of the names that fans actually predicted.
Reports TMZ:
What do Kim Kardashian’s new baby and the Space Needle have in common?
They’re both NORTH WEST … TMZ has learned.
Seriously, that’s the kid’s name … at least according to the birth certificate from Cedars-Sinai hospital.
There were rumors floating around a few months ago that Kim and Kanye West might give the baby a directional name … but who thought they would actually go through with it?
And when you look at the options — West West is redundant … South West is an airline … and East West leads to nowhere.
So, by default … North West it is!
Congratulations little girl.
North West was born on Saturday, June 15. For the record, we knew it was a longshot but we were really hoping for “Bluer Ivy.”
UPDATE: TMZ got their hands on North West’s birth certificate. Check it out on the flip.
—
Photo: TMZ