Drake ft. Sampha – “The Motion” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Drake has been waiting in the wings for this very moment. To add to an already memorable month for Hip-Hop, the OVO rapper liberated four new tracks. One titled “The Motion,” is sonically a great departure from anything we’ve heard from the Grammy winning rhymer in recent years.

The song is essentially a detail of how his dealings with people post-superstardom have changed. Not a new concept by any means, but Drake does it very well.

To say that the Toronto native flourishes with some very personal bars would be an understatement. Chants of “I guess that’s just the motions,” usher in rhymes like “seem like everybody calling ’cause they want me on they song/ It’s like every time I touch it I can never do no wrong.”

In any case, June 2013 will go down in infamy for Hip-Hop when it’s all said and done. New projects from Kanye West, Cole, and more set the mood, and Jay-Z took it to another level with the announcement of Magna Carta Holy Grail. Now we receive official word that Drizzy plans to release Nothing Was The Same September 17.

Enjoy “The Motion” below.

—

Photo: OVO