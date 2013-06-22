J. Cole ft. Nas – “Let Nas Down (Remix)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Anyone riffing about a lack of fresh new music in this here Hip-Hop game must not have been around this week. J. Cole drops off a remix of his much discussed “Let Nas Down,” that features Nasir Jones himself.

Jermaine Cole let the track loose himself via Twitter. “Today is special. Full circle moment. @nas it’s on you,” he tweeted before sharing the song along with the hashtag #MadeNasProud.

Same groove but Nasty Nas takes over the track for dolo, letting off some clutch opening bars that offer some friendly advice to the young Roc Nation rapper who he says is a future king. If you’re looking for some new J. Cole rhymes, earlier today a freestyle he hopped on with Drake called “Jodeci” dropped.

Listen to Nas’ version of J. Cole’s “Let Nas Down” below. Let us know what you think of this tale of glory and sin in the comments.

Photo: Instagram