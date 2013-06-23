Drake Receives Physical Grammy Award, Drinks Shots Out Of It [VIDEO]

Following proper rapper in 2013 protocol, Drake shares plenty of personal moments with his fans on social media. The latest glimpse into his life that the YMCMB and OVO rapper offered was receiving his physical Grammy Award.

We’re going to have to call B.S. on the spontaneity of the clip, though. For one, Drizzy is wearing a “Take Care” t-shirt, the same album he won the Best Rap Album Grammy for. Coincidence, we think not. Second, the “Started From The Bottom” rapper, and his OVO crew, swiftly proceed to take shots out of the award’s cylinder. Considering that it arrived in a box with all types of padding, shouldn’t he have cleaned that thing out first? Just saying.

Drake recently revealed that his new album, Nothing Was The Same, will be in stores September 17. Yesterday (June 22), he dropped four new songs, including a freestyle with J. Cole called “Jodeci” and his version of Migos’ bubbling “Versace.”

Watch Drake use his Grammy Award as a goblet below. To his credit, he does get reflective about the significance of the award in the clip, too. Also, son’s house looks ridiculously plush.

Photo: Vimeo