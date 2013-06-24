Chris Brown Accused Of Shoving Girl To The Ground In Nightclub

Chris Brown stays in some drama and sometimes he is unaware of it. The R&B crooner has been accused of shoving a woman in the VIP section of Heat Ultra Lounge in Anaheim, Calif. this past Saturday (June 22) night.

TMZ has the details:

Chris Brown has been accused of badly injuring a 24-year-old girl inside an Orange County nightclub Saturday night … and the alleged victim says it was so violent she might need surgery. Deanna Gines tells TMZ … she was in the VIP section with Chris at Heat Ultra Lounge in Anaheim — where he had just performed. When the bar was about to close, she claims Chris shoved her to the ground. Deanna tells us, the shove was deliberate and she fell hard on her knees. Deanna tells us she filed a police report, and a rep for the Anaheim PD says a female did indeed file a report for assault inside the club, but the rep won’t disclose the name. Cops are investigating.

Brown was in Anaheim this weekend performing at LA radio station Power 106’s Power House 2013 concert, where he was one of the headliners. The singer’s reps claim to have no idea of alleged incident. “I’m unaware of the incident, as is Chris’ lawyer and his entire team,” Brown’s rep, Nicole Perna, told TMZ. “He was in a great mood after Powerhouse… None of this makes sense.”

In this case, it sounds like someone is fishing for a check. Gines posted a photo of herself in crutches online (see on next page). More details are surely to follow.

—

Photo: TMZ

1 2Next page »