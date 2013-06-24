Kevin Durant Signs To Roc Nation Sports [PHOTOS]

The ink should be drying on the contract by now. As expected after leaving his agent a couple of weeks ago, NBA superstar Kevin Durant has signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports.

KD made the big reveal by posting a picture of him and Hova signing paperwork on his Instagram account. “#NewRules #RocNation” was the caption while the image had quotes from both of them. “He has a 90.5 free throw shooting rate, the youngest player in NBA history to join the 50-40-90 club, a giving individual and a legend in the making. What more can I say?,” says Jigga.

Durant is the first NBA player on the Roc Nation roster that already includes Skylar Diggins of the WNBA, Geno Smith of the NFL and Robinson Cano of the MLB. Recently, Jay-Z was certified as an official NBA agent.

Check out the pic of Durant officially joining the Roc on the next page. Also peep, a picture of KD rocking the new Nike KD 6’s while seated next to Chris Paul and his son.

Yep, Jay-Z wins again.

