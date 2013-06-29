Jay-Z Reveals Lyrics For “BBC” ft. Nas, Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé, Swizz Beatz, Pharrell & Timbaland [PHOTO]

With a new day comes another preview of lyrics from Jay-Z‘s Magna Carta Holy Grail album. Though we’d prefer to hear an actual song, this particular release debunks features on the previously released tracklisting and reveals a collaboration with monstrous possibilities.

The track is titled “BBC,” and dons appearances from Nas, Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé, Swizz Beatz, Pharrell, and Timbaland. Let that marinate for a second.

This sheds light on the photo Lenny S. posted on Instagram earlier in the month.

Hov isn’t holding any punches with this project. For our readers in the NYC tristate area, Jay-Z will have a free concert in Times Square July 8.

