KiD CuDi – “Going To The Ceremony” [LISTEN]

Without any fair warning, Kid CuDi liberated a new track via his Soundcloud page called “Going To The Ceremony.”

Produced by WZRD (comprised of himself and Dot Da Genius), the former G.O.O.D. Music artist tugs at heartstrings on the emotional cut.

CuDi provides a relatable tale from two point of views on the guitar heavy, rock influence record. The Man On The Moon rhymer places the scope on his own life in the first verse by detailing his uncertainties with the direction he’s moving in. Perhaps this is his reaction to leaving the house that Kanye West built earlier this year.

On the last verse, Cudder speaks about a relationship gone sour and how his ex has a manageable life by adult standards — pays bills, keeps a clean home, etc. — but is unhappy like himself.

We understand that this could be a bit heavy for your morning commute, but this is pure, unfiltered CuDi. Lend an ear to “Going To The Ceremony” below. Give us your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: YouTube