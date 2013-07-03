Jay-Z Unveils Magna Carta Holy Grail Artwork [PHOTOS]

Jay-Z keeps the spectacle that is Magna Carta Holy Grail at the tip of our tongues with a grandiosely debuting the album’s official artwork.

The Roc Nation CEO headed over the pond to the Salisbury Cathedral in the United Kingdom, which houses one of four surviving documents of the original 1215 Magna Carta, to display the cover of his 12th studio LP.

Yes, you read right; S. Carter strikes again. The cover will be on display at the Salisbury Cathedral for the entire month of July.

Magna Carta Holy Grail releases July 4 at 12:01 AM exclusively to Samsung users via the #magnacarta app. Grab that here.

To our readers in the New York City tri-state area, Hov will shut down Times Square for a concert Monday, July 8, a day before the project releases globally.

Photos: Life + Times

