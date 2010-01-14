Extortionist Kelis Wants Nas Held In Contempt For Failure To Pay Support

Former singer turned gold digger at her finest, Kelis, is back at it. The greedy has been is aiming to have her estranged husband Nas locked up for failure to pay child support.

According to TMZ, Kelis’ lawyer Laura Wasser has filed legal documents asking for the Queens MC to be held in contempt of court and claims he owes $56,911.50 in child and spousal support and hasn’t made payments since December 1st.

As Hip-Hop Wired previously reported, Escobar was shelling out an already outrageous $40,000 a month in spousal and child support and even made strides to have his spousal support payments blocked when Judge David Cunningham III upped the ante to $51,000 a month.

Damn…Nas can’t get a break because this is ridiculous. Makes you wonder if the judge is getting a cut on the back end because this is robbery in blind daylight.

Nas and Kelis have one son together, Knight, born in July, and Nas has a daughter Destiny from a previous relationship.

