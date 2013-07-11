The Nike Air Jordan 3 Retro Doernbecher Returns [PHOTOS]

Jordan Brand just ain’t playing fair. The highly coveted Air Jordan 3 Retro Doernbecher returns July 20, so get your browsers and special connects up to speed, stat.

Back in 2010, Cole Johanson had the opportunity to tell his story through the Air Jordan 3 Retro as part of the Doernbecher Freestyle program. A tonal red upper featured “COLE” subtly spelled out within a diamond grid pattern, and images of his two favorite foods (spaghetti and chocolate) could be found behind the pull-tab. But it was two words inscribed on the insole that helped Cole beat his lymphoma: Strength and Courage.

“Those are the two things you need the most,” he said. “Especially courage. I mean, everyone has it, the trick is just not letting it go when hard things happen.” It’s a mantra that Cole continues to embrace as he prepares to start his freshman year at Beaverton High School. He can’t wait to play high school hoops, and, of course, he’ll be rocking a pair of Js.

Look for Cole Johanson’s limited edition Air Jordan 3 Retro to return on July 20 at Nike.com and in Nike retail locations across the US. All proceeds benefit the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital Foundation and the young patients who need it most.