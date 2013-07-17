Big Sean Debuts “Fire” At London Show [VIDEO]

Big Sean claims to have a solid body of work with his sophomore album, Hall Of Fame. During a recent performance at the Yahoo! Wireless Festival in London, the Detroit rapper backed those words by debuting a new tune titled “Fire.”

Pulsating drums thump over a sample that chants “fire” repeatedly throughout the stellar beat. Sean can be heard spitting witty bars about his ascension to fame, encounters with women, and his love for his hometown.

Unfortunately the G.O.O.D. Music affiliate only performed a sampling of the track, but based on what he previewed, the title certainly fits.

Hall Of Fame is scheduled to release August 27. Until then, check out Sean’s previous release, “Beware,” and see him premiere “Fire” below.

[Spotted at Rap Radar]

Photo: YouTube