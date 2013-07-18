Cory Gunz – “Datz WTF Im Talkin Bout Intro” [VIDEO]

Young Money artist Cory Gunz returns to the scene with a visual for the Dot N Pro-produced intro from his new mixtape Datz WTF Im Talkin Bout.

The video starts off with an excerpt from A Bronx Tale where Sonny LoSpecchio talks to Calogero Anello on the merits between being feared and loved, foreshadowing Cory’s intentions as he rallies his comrades.

After the movie clip ends, The Son of Gunz heads over to a not-so-well furnished kitchen where he is met by a heavily tattooed lady. Filmed in his hometown, the Bronx native exercises his lyrical prowess and professes why he is the best MC.

The YMCMB rapper’s Datz WTF Im Talkin Bout project dropped earlier this week and is available on Datpiff.

Perhaps this would be a good time to liberate an official release date or even a title for his long-awaited debut album.

Check out the video below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Photo: Youtube