Kanye West Prepping Unisex Collection Of Clothing Line

Kanye West‘s dabbling in fashion is clearly not just a passing fancy for the rapper/producer. Reportedly, Yeezy was just in Milan working on his “Kanye West” clothing line, that will now be unisex, for the fall season fashion shows.

The New York Post reports:

New dad Kanye West’s back in Los Angeles to spend time with Kim Kardashian and their new baby,North, spies tell Page Six, after West worked in Milan for a week on a new collection of his eponymous clothing line. The “Yeezus” rapper — who received mixed reviews from fashion critics for his past two collections of women’s threads — is now prepping a unisex collection of about 100 pieces, we hear, to be revealed during the fall fashion shows. We’re further told West is again being advised by a team of top designers from hip brands, including his pal Nicola Formichetti of Diesel. West also recently collaborated on a line of hoodies, jeans and T-shirts with French line A.P.C. that sold out after going on sale this week. The brand’s founder, Jean Touitou, told Style.com of working with West: “When you deal with a guy who wants to redesign just about anything so it could fit [into the] ‘kingdom of dopeness,’ it takes some time to just . . . say, ‘OK, agreed, but let’s get started on something limited, and we’ll see.’ ” Oh, Yeezus!

The aforementioned A.P.C. x Kanye West collab also turned heads thanks to lofty prices that included a $120 t-shirt.

Yeezy recently made news for some of his past exploits. A recording of the Chicago native ripping Taylor Swift, MTV and Pink leaked online yesterday.

—

Photo: A.P.C.