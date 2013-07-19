Birdman, Lil Wayne & T.I. – “Have It Your Way” [LISTEN]

Birdman man has been adamant in promoting the Rich Gang album, due out July 23. A few samples from the project have hit the Internets in recent weeks, and today, we receive another called “Have It Your Way.”

This time around Birdman connects with Lil Wayne and T.I. over synth-heavy production with knocking drums. Off first listen, this is certainly one of the better Rich Gang’s best releases to date.

T.I.P. sounds very at home on the introductory verse and hook, which is probably why this sounds like a song he’d make circa King or Paper Trail. Expect Weezy and the Cash Money founder to have more of a supporting role here.

As previously stated, Rich Gang releases July 23. Each member of the YMCMB clique are present on the LP, with exception to Drake. Outside contributions include Chris Brown, Rick Ross, and Kendrick Lamar.

Hear “Have It Your Way” below.

Photo: YouTube