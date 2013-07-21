Kanye West Says “New Slaves” Has The Best Verse In The History Of Rap Music

What do you think is the greatest verse in the history of rap music? Kanye West has an answer for you; his second verse on “New Slaves” from his recently released Yeezus album.

West set this discussion off with a rare tweet yesterday (July 20). “I open the debate… The 2nd verse of New Slaves is the best rap verse of all time….meaning … OF ALL TIME IN THE HISTORY OF RAP MUSIC, PERIOD,” tweeted the Chicago rapper/producer.

Considering that Hip-Hop is about to be 40-years-old, that’s a lot of great verses Yeezy is saying he topped. We’re talking about verses from the likes of Rakim, Nas, Jay-Z, Andre 3000 and Scarface, just to name a handful. But considering Mr. West’s is never lacking for confidence, no one should surprised by his statement.

Besides GOAT verse debates, West needs to be worrying about the incident he had with a photographer at LAX on Friday (July 19). The “Jesus Walks” rapper is now a felony suspect for attempted robbery after he tried to snatch a paparazzo’s camera.

Let us know what you think of Kanye West’s claim in the comments.

—

Photo: New York Times/Nick Knight