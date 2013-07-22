Kanye West – “Black Skinhead” [VIDEO]

So, do you remember the visual for “Black Skinhead” that Kanye West said unofficially leaked a few weeks ago? Well, the G.O.O.D. Music founder returns with a final version that looks nearly identical to what we previously saw. And this follows his previous Twitter rant on the matter.

If you haven’t seen the video, it is entirely computer animated and features Yeezy in multiple likenesses — including one where his face is nonexistent and his skin is pale — parading around to the track’s upbeat, rock-inspired production.

“Black Skinhead” happens to be on the milder side of Mr. West’s post-Yeezus happenings. You may be more familiar with his two recent run-ins with paparazzi — the latter of which ended with the Chicago rapper trying to disarm a cameraman, who tumbled towards the ground during the scuffle.

Damn Yeezy.

Check out the treatment for “Black Skinhead” below. Let your thoughts be known in the comments.

Photo: YouTube