YMCMB’s Rich Gang Celebrates Album Release In NYC [PHOTOS]

Last night (June 22), Rich Gang invaded NYC’s Bagatelle to celebrate at their album release party. With Birdman at the helm, Lil Wayne, Mack Maine, Bow Wow, Jay Gudda Gudda, and pretty much the entire YMCMB clique, minus Drake and Nicki Minaj, were present for the lavish affair.

Nigel D. was in attendance as well to take photos and capture video of everything that went down.

Knocking tunes — most notably Baby’s “We Been On,” featuring Weezy and R. Kelly and Rick Ross’ “50 Plates” — rang through the speakers as the Cash Money clique mobbed out in VIP.

Rich Gang hit stores today, and features appearances from Nicki Minaj, Busta Rhymes, Kendrick Lamar, Meek Mill, T.I., Chris Brown, Ace Hood, and more. Purchase that on iTunes now.

See a video recap of the festivities below and hit the following pages for photos from the event.

Photo: Nigel D

