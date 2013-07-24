J. Cole’s Born Sinner Achieves Gold Status Before Yeezus

J. Cole is having a hell of a summer, and today, we discover that he’s reached another crowning achievement: Born Sinner has gone gold.

At 27K sold this past week, it took a little over a month for Light Skinned Jermaine to sell 504K copies of his sophomore album. The fact that it beat Kanye West’s Yeezus — Cole pushed his album forward to face the G.O.O.D Music founder head on — to this feat has to make the win all the more fulfilling.

Remember kids, Hip-Hop is a competitive sport.

The Roc Nation rapper’s close friend Ibrahim Hamad confirmed the news via Twitter. To top it off, Born Sinner has also maintained a relevancy on the Billboard charts and currently sits at number eight.

Congratulations to J. Cole.

Photo: Mike Lerner/iHeartRadio