Kanye West Will Not Be Prosecuted In Paparazzo Attack

Should we call him Teflon Yeezy? Kanye West will not be charged or prosecuted for attempting to take the camera of a paparazzo at LAX late last week.

TMZ reports:

LAPD robbery detectives are investigating the photog’s allegation that Kanye tried to steal his camera — but our sources say that dog won’t hunt. The D.A. will NEVER charge Kanye with felony attempted robbery, because there’s no proof he tried to pilfer the camera at LAX.

We’re told cops will send the attempted robbery file to the D.A. and they expect it will be rejected within days.

The next step — the file goes to the L.A. City Attorney for a possible misdemeanor criminal battery prosecution. But here’s why that won’t happen. We’re told Kanye is willing to ante up some cash to make the case go away, and it’s perfectly legal. It’s called a civil compromise and it’s done everyday.

So Kanye will skate … and probably attack another photog.