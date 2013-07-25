Scotty ft. Trinidad Jame$ & Big K.R.I.T. – “Game” [VIDEO]

Noteworthy up and comer Scotty returns today with a visual for his smooth tune “Game.” The bubbling ATLien takes us to church in a proverbial sense here alongside fellow southerners Trinidad Jame$ and Big K.R.I.T.

Don’t expect any scriptures from the good book. The trio’s aim is to put folks on to how to operate in the game of life, and they do so by stringing together a list of precautionary tales about dishonest friends, women of ill repute, and various other things one should be aware of.

Consider this a gift from Scotty to you.

A groovy beat produced by DJ Burn One — also clearly clearly inspired by southern classics from UGK and Outkast — adds to song’s cool as a fan aesthetic.

“Game” appeared on Scotty’s recently released mixtape, F.A.I.T.H., which is also hosted by Burn One. See the treatment below.

http://player.ooyala.com/iframe.js#pbid=556f8260656c47a4ab49bf6f2dde85f3&ec=dyaHNsZDrY9f6ZLyOXgphSDJM-Bk-l1g

Photo: Complex