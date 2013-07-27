Jay Z Meets Mark Zuckerberg At Facebook HQ [PHOTO]

Jay Z has been omnipresent since releasing Magna Carta Holy Grail. Following the announcement of his HBO special on the “Picasso Baby” visual, a photo surfaced capturing the mogul mid conversation with Facebook’s founder Mark Zuckerberg at the social media behemoth’s plush California headquarters.

Perhaps this was all a matter of circumstance, and cameras just happened to be on hand while two friends caught up. We have to take this rendezvous at face value for now, but Hov’s recent business deals infer that fans can always expect the unexpected from the Brooklyn native.

[via Miss Info]

Photo: Facebook

