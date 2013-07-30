J. Cole, Shawty Lo & More Party At Compound In ATL [PHOTOS]

No. J. Cole and Shawty Lo are not collaborating on any new music, as far we know of. However, this past Sunday (July 30) the two rappers were spotted partying at nightspot Compound in Atlanta.

Cole just announced that he is going out on the “What Dream May Come” tour and he will be accompanied by his Roc Nation buddy Wale. The pair will be on tour through the nation in September and October.

As for G-Unit affiliate Shawty Lo, last we check he still felt a way that his reality show was cancelled. Also in the spot was one of those chicks from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. Check out photos from the night’s festivities in the gallery.

Mr. Cole, it’s okay to smile, sir.

—

Photos: Prince Williams/ATLPics

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17Next page »