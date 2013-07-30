Justin Timberlake – “Take Back The Night” [VIDEO]

It’s only a matter of time before Justin Timberlake‘s “Take Back The Night” is deemed a hit. As it climbs the charts, the crooner delivers a smooth visual to accompany the track.

Timberlake shot everything while he and Jay-Z infiltrated New York City on their “Legends of the Summer” tour. NYC’s Chinatown was the locale for much of the treatment, which also includes footage of the multi-platinum selling crooner performing at Yankee Stadium.

J.T. also created an interactive social media experience based on “Take Back The Night” that can be found on the song’s website. It includes fun facts about the video and more.

The Timbaland-produced tune will appear on the Timberlake’s highly anticipated The 20/20 Experience: 2 of 2, due in stores September 30.

The project will also be available on a full compilation piece titled The 20/20 Experience – The Complete Experience — also available Sept. 30 — that will feature the 10-tracks from February’s The 20/20 Experience.

See Justin Timberlake “Take Back The Night” below.

Photo: YouTube