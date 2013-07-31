CLOSE
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Brings Ohio Kidnapping Hero Charles Ramsey On Stage [VIDEO]

Ohio kidnapping hero Charles Ramsey may be having a difficult time financially, but plenty of people are giving him his respect. The latest is Cleveland rap group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, who brought Ramsay on stage during a show in Milwaukee this past weekend. 

TMZ reports:

The world needs to know that Charles Ramsey is still a hero for rescuing 3 girls from some psycho’s house in Cleveland back in May — at least according to the rappers of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, who dragged Ramsey on stage for a special tribute.

BTH was performing at a concert in Milwaukee over the weekend when they brought Ramsey out, telling the crowd, “He’s a motherf***ing hero!!!”

But Ramsey’s reaction is interesting … he doesn’t smile or anything … it almost looks like he’s tired of all the attention. Judge for yourself.

Ramsey may be indifferent because who knows if he got a check out of this tribute. Just saying.

Also over the weekend, Nelly brought one of the women Ramsey rescued, Amanda Berry, on stage during a show in Cleveland.

Watch footage of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony saluting Charles Ramsey below.

