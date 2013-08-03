Jay Z Sits Down With HBO’s Bill Maher [VIDEO]

Prior to premiering the video for “Picasso Baby,” Jay Z appeared on HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher to discuss a bevy of topics ranging from music, the mogul’s disagreement with Harry Belafonte, and politics.

The Brooklyn-bred lyricist candidly expressed his opinions on things like police presence in inner city Black communities political pundits.

“I don’t really want to scare America, but the real problem is there’s no middle class. So the gap between the haves and have nots is getting wider and wider,” Jay explained. “It’s gonna be a problem that no amount of police can solve, because once you have that sort of oppression and that gap is widened, it’s inevitable that something’s going to happen.”

Hear Jay Z speak more in the full sit down below.

https://dailymotion.com/video/k60dLTiREh9ldq4oeht?logo=on&hideInfos=1&forcedQuality=hd720&highlight=FF0000

Photo: HBO