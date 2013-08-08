Iggy Azalea – The New Classic Tracklist [PHOTO]

Iggy Azalea is preparing listeners for her debut album, The New Classic, this fall. Today (August 8), the “Work” rapper has given fans a sneak peek at the the tracklist for the upcoming album.

Grand Hustle’s first lady has been on a roll lately. From her latest collaboration with Wale, the “Work (Remix),” and the seductive visual to go along with it, this proves to be a boost as she prepares to unleash her next single to the masses. “Change Your Life” will feature T.I. and the two have already shot the video for the song as well.

The handwritten track list doesn’t reveal the LP’s features, but in previous interviews the Aussie rapper did mention that there would be few on the album. Fans will have to wait until early September for The New Classic , but until then take a guess at who may lay their vocals to accompany her lyrics.

Check out The New Classic tracklist below.

The New Classic Tracklist

1. Walk The Line

2. Goddess

3. Don’t Need y’all

4. Lady Patia

5. Rolek

6. Leave it

7.Live a Little

8. New B-tch

9. Cheeks

10. Impossible is nothing

11. Change Your Life

12. F*ck love

13. Last Plane

14. Hilike

15. Monkey

16. Didey Sound

—

Photo : Instagram