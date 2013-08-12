Meek Mill Diffuses Near Brawl Between 50 Cent & Trav [VIDEO]

Atlanta hosted the semi-annual MixShow Live conference over the weekend. But for a moment, the focus shifted from the music when Meek Mill found himself diffusing a confrontation between 50 Cent and his former artist Trav over the weekend.

50 invited Meek to the stage during a G-Unit listening featuring Kidd Kidd, but spotted former protege Trav in the mix of the MMG affiliate’s entourage. Ironically, that very same up and coming rapper had a few choice words about the Queens-bred MC on Twitter weeks ago.

But before things could escalate, Meek’s cooler head would prevail. “The situation that took hand, they family, but at the end of the day, they going to have to deal with that as family in some type of way not involving me.”

The Philly native’s words positively affected the situation, which eventually ended with 50 sharing his side of the story rather than taking a violent approach. After the beef fizzled, Meek previewed a few songs from the long-awaited Dreamchasers 3.

