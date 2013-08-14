The Fade: Frank Ocean’s Cousin Suing Chris Brown

Frank Ocean stuck to his word and didn’t press charges on Chris Brown over their altercation in a L.A. studio earlier this year. However, the Odd Future crooner’s cousin made no such claim and is suing Breezy, alleging that the “Fine China” singer’s bodyguard beat him up.

According to TMZ, Brown urged his security to lay hands on Ocean’s cousin, Sha’Keir Duarte. Ocean’s kin claims that a bodyguard named “Hood” blessed him with the proper fade, kicking him at least a dozen times in the body and head as he was on the ground.

Duarte also claims that he heard Brown yelling, “Get that n****r!” and after all was said and done told him, “You just got your ass beat and it’s all on camera.”

Duarte is suing for unspecified damages and claims he was permanently disabled because of the beatdown.

However, Brown’s reps claim that the singer does not employ anyone named “Hood.”

Recently, Ocean dropped a remix of Atlanta group Migos’ hit “Versace” which featured a diss aimed at Brown. As for Brown, he recently suffered a seizure, caused by his haters, and is mulling retirement.

