Eminem – “Survival” [LISTEN]

UPDATE: And just that fast, the CDQ for “Survival” has released. The cut features singer Liz Rodriguez and is produced by DJ Khalil. Find everything after the jump.

Eminem is back with a new single in tow. Titled “Survival,” the track will appear on Em’s forthcoming album, but we receive this audible blessing via the Call of Duty: Ghosts trailer.

Rock-influenced production and smooth vocals from an unnamed songstress give the Shady Records CEO’s comeback tune an anthem-like feel that certainly matches the cinematic visual it’s attached to. Listeners will also notice that the superstar’s lyrical prowess remains in tact.

The premier is unconventional, but as we’ve seen this summer, many Hip-Hop heavyweights are taking new approaches to debuting music. Placing the song in the commercial for the latest installment of Activision’s record setting video game series can only add to Em’s ridiculously large fan base.

More information on the song and Eminem’s new LP is forthcoming. Until then, hear his latest drop, “Survival,” below. Share your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: YouTube