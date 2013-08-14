CLOSE
Big Sean Celebrates Hall Of Fame At Moët Rosé Lounge [PHOTOS]

With just weeks to go before Hall Of Fame releases, Big Sean held a private listening event for his sophomore LP at the London Hotel in Los Angeles for Moët & Chandon’s 2013 Rose Lounge series.

The G.O.O.D. Music rapper partied with a list of individuals including girlfriend Naya Rivera, Kevin Hart, Lance Gross, Jhené Aiko, Pooch Hall, Jessica White, and more.

During the course of the night, Sean was bestowed a plaque commemorating his 10 million singles sold to date by Def Jam executive, Chris Atlas, and Moët brand Manager, Keith Howard.

This was the third of six summer black-tie events thrown by the luxury wine brand. Hip-Hop Wired was present for the first, which took place in Washington D.C. in June and was hosted by Wale.

Photo: B. Pierce/Wireimage/Moet Rose Lounge

